US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings

05-12-2025 | 05:36
US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings
US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings

Speaking to journalists from Ain al-Tineh, U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus described former Ambassador Simon Karam as having an “impressive” personality that leaves a strong positive impression.

She also noted that recent ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings were better and more effective because they included civilian participants.

