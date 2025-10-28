News
Lebanese President, Egyptian Intelligence chief discuss security coordination
Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 09:05
Lebanese President, Egyptian Intelligence chief discuss security coordination
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Egyptian Intelligence Director Major General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad and his accompanying delegation to discuss security and military issues, as well as coordination between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Lebanon’s General Security Director, Major General Hassan Choucair, and Army Intelligence Chief Tony Kahwaji.
Discussions also touched on ways to build on the momentum of the Gaza agreement and the Sharm el-Sheikh summit to expand their outcomes to include Lebanon.
European Union condemns Israeli attack on UNIFIL
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese and Syrian ministers discuss border agreement and security coordination
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21
Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese PM Salam discusses ceasefire mechanism with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
0
Lebanon News
10:05
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Lebanon News
10:05
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
0
Lebanon News
09:35
FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments
Lebanon News
09:35
FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments
0
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio
0
World News
08:16
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
World News
08:16
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
0
World News
2025-10-24
US sanctions Colombian President Petro, citing illicit drugs
World News
2025-10-24
US sanctions Colombian President Petro, citing illicit drugs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
4
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)
5
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
7
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
8
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
