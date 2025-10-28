Lebanese President, Egyptian Intelligence chief discuss security coordination

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Egyptian Intelligence Director Major General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad and his accompanying delegation to discuss security and military issues, as well as coordination between the two countries.



The meeting was attended by Lebanon’s General Security Director, Major General Hassan Choucair, and Army Intelligence Chief Tony Kahwaji.



Discussions also touched on ways to build on the momentum of the Gaza agreement and the Sharm el-Sheikh summit to expand their outcomes to include Lebanon.