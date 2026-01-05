From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Retired General Security Captain Ahmad Shukr has been missing since December 17, following what authorities describe as a carefully planned operation that led to his disappearance.



Nearly three weeks after Shukr was lured to the eastern city of Zahle under the pretext of inspecting a plot of land, investigations remain ongoing.



During this period, Lebanon’s Information Branch conducted inquiries discreetly under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, examining several possible scenarios.



According to information obtained by LBCI, investigators have reached a working hypothesis pointing to the possible involvement of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in the abduction.



This assessment is based on an analysis of surveillance camera footage in the area, as well as witness statements.



As part of the investigation, the Information Branch summoned Ali Murad, who had contacted Shukr days before his disappearance.



Murad had asked Shukr to accompany him and a member of the Kassab family, who was reportedly interested in purchasing land in Ferzol. Murad later withdrew from the meeting, assigning another individual in his place.



Investigators questioned Murad regarding his role in the events and subsequently detained him.



The case is being handled by the Information Branch following a mandate from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which holds discretionary authority to assign cases to specific security agencies.



Sources familiar with the investigation said that assigning a case to one agency does not preclude coordination with other security bodies when necessary.



They added that Lebanon’s security services are currently operating in an organized manner, free from political divisions.



The sources also said that the government is now the sole reference authority overseeing the security institutions, with the president closely monitoring their work in light of his security background and previous role as commander of the Lebanese Army, in coordination with the relevant ministers.