Iran's FM says will continue missile attacks for as long as necessary

10-03-2026 | 03:14
Iran&#39;s FM says will continue missile attacks for as long as necessary
Iran's FM says will continue missile attacks for as long as necessary

Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday his country was prepared to continue attacks for as long as necessary and ruled out talks after President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would be over "very soon".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told U.S. broadcaster PBS News that his country was prepared to continue missile attacks and that negotiations with the United States were no longer on the agenda.

AFP

