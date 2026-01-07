President Aoun departs for Cyprus to attend EU presidency ceremony

Lebanon News
07-01-2026 | 07:31
High views
LBCI
LBCI
President Aoun departs for Cyprus to attend EU presidency ceremony
President Aoun departs for Cyprus to attend EU presidency ceremony

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is departing Beirut airport this afternoon for Cyprus, responding to an invitation from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

He will participate in the ceremony in Nicosia marking Cyprus’s six-month presidency of the European Union.

First Lady Naamat Aoun will accompany the president. The event will also provide opportunities for meetings with several heads of state and participating delegations.

