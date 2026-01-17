News
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
Lebanon News
17-01-2026 | 08:27
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
In a speech, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said U.S. President Donald Trump aimed to interfere across the world to prevent democratic, Islamic, and "free" life, adding that Washington and Israel were pursuing policies designed to weaken resistance movements.
He reaffirmed Hezbollah's alliance with Iran, saying the group stood with "Iran's people, leadership and revolution," describing the country as "steadfast and strong" and a continuing "fortress of jihad and resistance."
Qassem argued that Lebanon had fulfilled all its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, while Israel had failed to comply.
He stressed that U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the issue of weapons exclusivity were purely Lebanese matters, rejecting what he described as external pressure.
Moreover, Qassem accused Lebanon's foreign minister of endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions, saying the government bore responsibility to address what he called a "serious flaw," either by changing the minister, silencing him, or forcing him to adhere to what he termed the Lebanese position.
The Hezbollah leader said demands to restrict weapons to the state were an Israeli-American objective aimed at encircling the resistance, insisting that the issue was not a Lebanese problem but an Israeli one. He claimed that disarmament would only end, from Israel's perspective, once Lebanon fell under what he called an Israeli security umbrella.
Qassem questioned who would protect Lebanon if Hezbollah were disarmed, asking who could guarantee that Israel would not violate every part of Lebanese territory. He warned that attacks on civilians and infrastructure could not continue indefinitely, saying there were limits to what could be accepted.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Leader
Naim Qassem
Lebanon
Foreign Minister
Civil
Peace
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
Previous
