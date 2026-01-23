Israeli drone targets vehicle near Baalbek hospital, no injuries reported

Lebanon News
23-01-2026 | 06:33
High views
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Baalbek hospital, no injuries reported
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Baalbek hospital, no injuries reported

An Israeli drone pursued and struck a vehicle near the Dar Al-Amal University Hospital in Douris, Baalbek, after an earlier attempt to target it near the town of Ansar on the Baalbek-Riyaq highway failed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Lebanon News

drone

targets

vehicle

Baalbek

hospital,

injuries

reported

President Aoun, Speaker Berri discuss security situation and support for southern villages
Beirut Port explosion victims' families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims' blood
