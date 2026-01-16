Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain

News Bulletin Reports
16-01-2026 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel has not ruled out the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran, with officials divided between those urging Tel Aviv to take steps that would support the overthrow of the Iranian regime and those who favor waiting for developments in the U.S.-Iran negotiation track.

Israel is operating on more than one front. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment on reports of a conversation between Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the need to ensure the success of negotiations with Iran. 

At the same time, Israeli sources confirmed intensified consultations with the United States.

Mossad chief David Barnea has arrived in the United States, where he is expected to hold talks in Miami with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who oversees Washington’s communication channel with Iran. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Cabinet member and Energy Minister Eli Cohen confirmed that both the military strike option and the negotiation track remain under consideration.

The Israeli military continues its preparations amid assessments suggesting that the likelihood of a strike outweighs that of a negotiated outcome. 

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has intensified training across various units, while the political leadership has sought to reassure the public by stating that Tel Aviv would be informed in advance of any strike against Iran.

As Israel maintains a heightened state of emergency, the military establishment has refocused attention on Hezbollah. 

Israel has stepped up strikes against the group while seeking to leverage negotiations with Iran to press for Hezbollah to be persuaded to relinquish its weapons, a move Israel says would help transform the Lebanese front into a stable zone.
 
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

weighs

strike

talks

Tehran

remain

uncertain

LBCI Next
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-14

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-11

Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12

Israel weighs next steps on Lebanon as US presses for extended deadline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-11

Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

LBCI
World News
10:48

Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
14:18

Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people

LBCI
World News
04:14

Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More