Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

09-02-2026 | 10:12
Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the United States has spent the past 15 months using different methods to strip Lebanon of what he called "elements of strength," but failed to achieve politically what it could not accomplish militarily.

In remarks reported on Monday, Qassem said Hezbollah's alliance with the Amal Movement remains firmly rooted, dismissing speculation of tensions between the two groups. He said a recent meeting between Hezbollah officials and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was routine and not held to resolve any dispute.

Qassem also rejected claims of an attempt to create a rift between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah, saying such efforts had failed. He described Hezbollah and Amal as "one entity" with a unified stance on major issues.

He said Hezbollah's leadership meeting with Amal discussed elections, cooperation, speeding up reconstruction, and confronting what he described as Israeli aggression.

Qassem accused Israel of harboring expansionist ambitions and said the solution was for Lebanon to remain strong and continue what he called resistance.

He also claimed reconstruction was being obstructed under the pretext that the state must first enforce the exclusive possession of weapons, arguing the real aim was to drive a wedge between Hezbollah and its supporters.

Qassem said the "awareness" of the army, Hezbollah, and the public prevented what he described as an attempt to ignite internal strife.

He also condemned what he described as an Israeli ground incursion into the southern village of Habbariyeh to abduct a leader from the Islamist group, calling it a violation of Lebanon's security and sovereignty.

Qassem said Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's recent visit to South Lebanon was significant because Salam declared the state would begin reconstruction even if attacks did not stop.

He added that no one could exploit differences between Hezbollah and President Joseph Aoun, saying a recent visit by the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc to the president was positive and aimed at coordination and managing disagreements.

Qassem also urged the government to focus on Tripoli, calling for action on unsafe buildings and for providing residents with housing assistance to secure decent shelter.

LBCI Next
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy
