News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted
Lebanon News
09-02-2026 | 10:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the United States has spent the past 15 months using different methods to strip Lebanon of what he called "elements of strength," but failed to achieve politically what it could not accomplish militarily.
In remarks reported on Monday, Qassem said Hezbollah's alliance with the Amal Movement remains firmly rooted, dismissing speculation of tensions between the two groups. He said a recent meeting between Hezbollah officials and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was routine and not held to resolve any dispute.
Qassem also rejected claims of an attempt to create a rift between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah, saying such efforts had failed. He described Hezbollah and Amal as "one entity" with a unified stance on major issues.
He said Hezbollah's leadership meeting with Amal discussed elections, cooperation, speeding up reconstruction, and confronting what he described as Israeli aggression.
Qassem accused Israel of harboring expansionist ambitions and said the solution was for Lebanon to remain strong and continue what he called resistance.
He also claimed reconstruction was being obstructed under the pretext that the state must first enforce the exclusive possession of weapons, arguing the real aim was to drive a wedge between Hezbollah and its supporters.
Qassem said the "awareness" of the army, Hezbollah, and the public prevented what he described as an attempt to ignite internal strife.
He also condemned what he described as an Israeli ground incursion into the southern village of Habbariyeh to abduct a leader from the Islamist group, calling it a violation of Lebanon's security and sovereignty.
Qassem said Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's recent visit to South Lebanon was significant because Salam declared the state would begin reconstruction even if attacks did not stop.
He added that no one could exploit differences between Hezbollah and President Joseph Aoun, saying a recent visit by the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc to the president was positive and aimed at coordination and managing disagreements.
Qassem also urged the government to focus on Tripoli, calling for action on unsafe buildings and for providing residents with housing assistance to secure decent shelter.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Leader
Group
Alliance
Amal Movement
Next
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-17
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
Lebanon News
2026-01-17
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions
0
Middle East News
2026-01-20
US envoy says purpose of anti-IS alliance with Kurds 'largely expired'
Middle East News
2026-01-20
US envoy says purpose of anti-IS alliance with Kurds 'largely expired'
0
World News
2025-11-23
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post
World News
2025-11-23
Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit
0
World News
2025-12-25
Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea
World News
2025-12-25
Poland intercepts Russian plane over Baltic Sea
0
World News
2025-09-25
India inks $7 billion deal for 97 domestically made fighter jets
World News
2025-09-25
India inks $7 billion deal for 97 domestically made fighter jets
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:34
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
Lebanon News
01:34
Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid
2
Lebanon News
01:47
Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
01:47
Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member
3
Lebanon News
03:51
Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike
Lebanon News
03:51
Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
5
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
14:30
USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel
6
Lebanon News
01:25
Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member
Lebanon News
01:25
Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member
7
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun cancels ceremonial honors for Mar Maroun feast in solidarity with Tripoli and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun cancels ceremonial honors for Mar Maroun feast in solidarity with Tripoli and southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More