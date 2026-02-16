Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months

16-02-2026 | 12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months

A Cabinet session was held on Monday, where ministers were briefed by the army commander on the weapons control plan. He said the second phase of the plan could take between four and eight months, and possibly longer, with progress dependent on the overall situation, according to information obtained by LBCI.

