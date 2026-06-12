Netanyahu says in 'full agreement' with Trump for Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons

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12-06-2026 | 07:50
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Netanyahu says in &#39;full agreement&#39; with Trump for Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons
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Netanyahu says in 'full agreement' with Trump for Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he and U.S. President Donald Trump were in "full agreement" to keep Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a day after Trump touted an imminent deal with Tehran.

"As long as I am prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue," Netanyahu said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

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