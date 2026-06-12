US-Iran deal 'never been closer': Iranian FM

Middle East News
12-06-2026 | 11:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Iran deal &#39;never been closer&#39;: Iranian FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-Iran deal 'never been closer': Iranian FM

The United States and Iran have "never been closer" to a deal on ending the war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the Pakistani capital, which hosted previous U.S.-Iran talks. "Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content," he added, after purported details of the accord were published by Iranian media.

AFP

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Deal

Abbas Araghchi

LBCI Next
Mediator Pakistan says Iran-US peace deal text 'agreed'
Iran agrees to dismantle nuclear program under deal: White House official to AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-29

Iran FM says deal depends on end to 'excessive' US demands

LBCI
World News
2026-05-23

Trump tells CBS that US, Iran 'getting a lot closer' to agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-24

UK's Starmer 'welcomes the progress' towards deal to end US-Iran war

LBCI
World News
2026-05-11

NATO 'could never be more important than today': Canada FM to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Inside the Heron-1: The Israeli surveillance drone shot down over Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:29

Mediator Pakistan says Iran-US peace deal text 'agreed'

LBCI
World News
10:40

Iran agrees to dismantle nuclear program under deal: White House official to AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-18

New Israeli strike on central Beirut without warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-20

Health Ministry says 2,387 people killed in 6 weeks of Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-05

Israel says Haifa residential building suffers direct hit in Iran missile attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-27

Lebanon’s president says Beirut seeks end to war with Israel, not ‘humiliating’ deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:39

Lebanon's fuel prices fall

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

PM Salam says Iran rejected ceasefire to show it still holds control over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah confident any US-Iran deal will include Lebanon, politician says

LBCI
World News
13:30

US official says Iran war deal 'includes Lebanon'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Israel military claims more than 1,300 Hezbollah members killed since ceasefire took effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Inside the Heron-1: The Israeli surveillance drone shot down over Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More