US-Iran deal 'never been closer': Iranian FM

The United States and Iran have "never been closer" to a deal on ending the war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.



"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the Pakistani capital, which hosted previous U.S.-Iran talks. "Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content," he added, after purported details of the accord were published by Iranian media.



AFP



