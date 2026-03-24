Iranian missile intercepted over Lebanese airspace for first time by foreign warship, sources told Reuters

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24-03-2026 | 12:14
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Iranian missile intercepted over Lebanese airspace for first time by foreign warship, sources told Reuters
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Iranian missile intercepted over Lebanese airspace for first time by foreign warship, sources told Reuters

Three senior Lebanese security sources told Reuters on Tuesday that an Iran missile was intercepted over Lebanon airspace for the first time, with two sources saying a foreign warship carried out the interception.

The Lebanese news agency reported that fragments from the missile fell on several towns north of Beirut, causing minor injuries.

Reuters

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