World must not let AI 'vibe-code' humanity's future: UN chief

World News
06-07-2026 | 03:24
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World must not let AI &#39;vibe-code&#39; humanity&#39;s future: UN chief
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World must not let AI 'vibe-code' humanity's future: UN chief

The United Nations chief called Monday for a global governance system to shape artificial intelligence for the good of humanity, warning against allowing the technology itself to "vibe-code" our future.

"AI is already transforming our world. The question is whether we will shape this transformation together, or let it shape us," Antonio Guterres told the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva, cautioning that while so-called "vibe-coding" -- allowing AI to code and control machines directly -- "can do wonders ... we cannot vibe-code the future of humanity".

AFP

World News

'vibe-code'

humanity's

future:

chief

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