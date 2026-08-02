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Iran foreign ministry says close to deal with Oman on Hormuz route
Middle East News
02-08-2026 | 13:18
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Iran foreign ministry says close to deal with Oman on Hormuz route
The spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Tehran and Muscat were close to reaching a deal on a new maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz, separate from the existing corridors.
"We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides -- neither the northern route nor the southern route -- but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security," Esmaeil Baqaei said in an interview with state television.
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