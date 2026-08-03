Trump says Iran talks to take place on Monday, sets no deadline for deal

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03-08-2026 | 03:22
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Trump says Iran talks to take place on Monday, sets no deadline for deal
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Trump says Iran talks to take place on Monday, sets no deadline for deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran will happen on Monday but declined to set a deadline for an agreement after earlier saying he had called off an imminent attack in hopes of quickly reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Trump had said late on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat" but that Tehran must "rapidly make a DEAL."

As he returned to Washington from a weekend in New Jersey, Trump told reporters on Sunday that a negotiation would begin on Monday afternoon but did not provide details of where it would take place or ⁠who would be involved.

Asked if there was a deadline for Iran to come to an agreement, Trump declined to answer. "Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people because people die, a lot of people die, and we don't want that," Trump said in response.


Reuters
 

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