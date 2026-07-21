News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran
Middle East News
21-07-2026 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will continue attacks on Iran, while forecasting it would take the country more than 20 years to rebuild from current damage.
"If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild. Okay, and we're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now," he told reporters during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
AFP
Middle East News
Trump
US
Iran
Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-24
Trump says US will not 'rush into a deal' with Iran
World News
2026-05-24
Trump says US will not 'rush into a deal' with Iran
0
World News
2026-04-30
Trump says 'OK' with Iran playing in US at World Cup
World News
2026-04-30
Trump says 'OK' with Iran playing in US at World Cup
0
World News
2026-06-13
Trump says US will get Iran's enriched uranium when 'all is calm'
World News
2026-06-13
Trump says US will get Iran's enriched uranium when 'all is calm'
0
World News
2026-06-12
Netanyahu says in 'full agreement' with Trump for Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons
World News
2026-06-12
Netanyahu says in 'full agreement' with Trump for Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:35
Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
World News
10:35
Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
0
Middle East News
09:42
Houthis warn shipping companies to avoid Saudi ports
Middle East News
09:42
Houthis warn shipping companies to avoid Saudi ports
0
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
0
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-28
A dangerous turn: Hezbollah hints at tactical shift
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-28
A dangerous turn: Hezbollah hints at tactical shift
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-04-17
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-04-17
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Middle East News
2026-04-15
Netanyahu says US, Israel have 'identical goals' on Iran
Middle East News
2026-04-15
Netanyahu says US, Israel have 'identical goals' on Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Abu Dhabi gas complex shut as fire erupts after intercepted attack
Middle East News
2026-04-03
Abu Dhabi gas complex shut as fire erupts after intercepted attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
12:04
Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army
2
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal
3
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
Lebanon News
08:41
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army continues deployment in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh despite Israeli gunfire
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Zawtar as residents await return home
5
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
Middle East News
07:23
UN condemns intensifying Israeli military attacks in Gaza
6
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
Middle East News
07:21
Kuwait says Iran hit several power, water plants on Monday
7
World News
10:35
Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
World News
10:35
Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
8
World News
06:38
Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports
World News
06:38
Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More