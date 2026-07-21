Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran

Middle East News
21-07-2026 | 12:18
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Trump says US &#39;not finished at all&#39; with Iran
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Trump says US 'not finished at all' with Iran

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will continue attacks on Iran, while forecasting it would take the country more than 20 years to rebuild from current damage.

"If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild. Okay, and we're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now," he told reporters during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.


AFP
 

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