Several blasts sounded on Friday near Erbil airport, which hosts U.S.-led coalition troops in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, an AFP journalist said.



Explosions were heard after air defences were activated, according to the journalist who also saw drones hovering over the city and smoke rising in the airport area.



Since hostilities resumed in the Middle East, drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Erbil, which is also home to a major U.S. consulate complex.



AFP



