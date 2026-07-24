Explosions, smoke near Iraq's Erbil airport: AFP

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Explosions, smoke near Iraq&#39;s Erbil airport: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Explosions, smoke near Iraq's Erbil airport: AFP

Several blasts sounded on Friday near Erbil airport, which hosts U.S.-led coalition troops in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, an AFP journalist said.

Explosions were heard after air defences were activated, according to the journalist who also saw drones hovering over the city and smoke rising in the airport area.

Since hostilities resumed in the Middle East, drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Erbil, which is also home to a major U.S. consulate complex.

AFP 

Middle East News

Blasts

Erbil

Iraq

Kurdistan

LBCI Next
Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
One killed, two injured in a shooting incident in the West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-15

Blasts heard near US consulate in Iraq's Erbil: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-17

US coalition downs drones over Iraq's Erbil: Kurdish forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-20

Explosions heard in Bahrain's Manama: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-03

Six dead in Israeli strikes near south Lebanon's Tyre: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region

LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
03:29

Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

One killed, two injured in a shooting incident in the West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-25

Lebanon Health Ministry: War toll rises to 3,185 killed and 9,633 injured since March 2

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-24

Kuwait says drones coming from Iraq hit near border posts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-30

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-09

Macron meets Sisi in Alexandria, discusses Gaza ceasefire, Lebanon and regional tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More