News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blast heard in Bahrain, alert sirens sound: AFP
Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 02:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blast heard in Bahrain, alert sirens sound: AFP
Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Friday, the interior ministry said, with an AFP correspondent hearing an explosion two weeks into renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities that have seen near-daily Iranian attacks on the island kingdom.
"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Sirens
Bahrain
Explosion
Next
Iran warns countries against assisting in US attacks
Iran says US attack on southwest kills at least four people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Air alert sirens sound in Bahrain: Interior ministry
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Air alert sirens sound in Bahrain: Interior ministry
0
Middle East News
2026-07-08
Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP
Middle East News
2026-07-08
Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP
0
Middle East News
2026-06-08
Massive blast heard in Tehran: AFP
Middle East News
2026-06-08
Massive blast heard in Tehran: AFP
0
Middle East News
2026-07-20
Explosions heard in Bahrain's Manama: AFP
Middle East News
2026-07-20
Explosions heard in Bahrain's Manama: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:08
Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region
Middle East News
06:08
Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region
0
Middle East News
03:59
Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank
Middle East News
03:59
Israel PM vows to act 'with force' after Israeli killed in West Bank
0
Middle East News
03:29
Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
Middle East News
03:29
Four Palestinians, one Israeli killed in West Bank: Ministry, rescuers
0
Middle East News
03:17
Explosions, smoke near Iraq's Erbil airport: AFP
Middle East News
03:17
Explosions, smoke near Iraq's Erbil airport: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
Netanyahu orders deeper Israeli incursion into Lebanon to hit Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
Netanyahu orders deeper Israeli incursion into Lebanon to hit Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Israel issues evacuation warning for building in Beirut’s Borj el-Brajneh
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Israel issues evacuation warning for building in Beirut’s Borj el-Brajneh
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Israeli military says alleged Hezbollah violation triggers over 100 strikes across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Israeli military says alleged Hezbollah violation triggers over 100 strikes across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:40
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
04:40
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
Lebanon News
10:21
Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese customs seize nearly four tons of cannabis at Beirut Port in intelligence-led operation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanese customs seize nearly four tons of cannabis at Beirut Port in intelligence-led operation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for possible renewed war with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for possible renewed war with Iran
4
Middle East News
09:38
Israel says Saudi recognition would be 'historic' for regional peace
Middle East News
09:38
Israel says Saudi recognition would be 'historic' for regional peace
5
Lebanon News
11:04
Ancient Lebanese city of Tyre added to heritage danger list
Lebanon News
11:04
Ancient Lebanese city of Tyre added to heritage danger list
6
World News
12:09
German military to withdraw two vessels from Red Sea
World News
12:09
German military to withdraw two vessels from Red Sea
7
World News
08:16
Trump says Saudi nuclear deal contingent on recognizing Israel
World News
08:16
Trump says Saudi nuclear deal contingent on recognizing Israel
8
Lebanon Economy
02:22
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:22
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More