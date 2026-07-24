Blast heard in Bahrain, alert sirens sound: AFP

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 02:06
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Blast heard in Bahrain, alert sirens sound: AFP
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Blast heard in Bahrain, alert sirens sound: AFP

Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Friday, the interior ministry said, with an AFP correspondent hearing an explosion two weeks into renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities that have seen near-daily Iranian attacks on the island kingdom.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said on X.

AFP 

Middle East News

Sirens

Bahrain

Explosion

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