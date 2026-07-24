Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region

Middle East News
24-07-2026 | 06:08
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Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region
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Iran Guards warn civilians to stay away from US forces in region

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned civilians in the Middle East on Friday to stay away from U.S. forces, state media reported.

"We warn the general public in countries where American soldiers are stationed to immediately stay out of a radius of 500 metres from the places where American soldiers are hiding, in order to be safe," the Guards said in a statement carried by state TV.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Middle East

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