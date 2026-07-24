Israel reinforces northern front: Preparations for potential escalation with Iran and Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
24-07-2026 | 12:55
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Israel reinforces northern front: Preparations for potential escalation with Iran and Lebanon
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Israel reinforces northern front: Preparations for potential escalation with Iran and Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As attention remains focused on the possibility of renewed conflict with Iran, the Israeli military has quietly reinforced its northern front, deploying its Mountain Brigade to high ground overlooking the Lebanese side of the disputed Shebaa Farms area amid preparations for a potential widening of hostilities.

According to Israeli reports, troops have been conducting training exercises and operational drills in anticipation of the possibility that Lebanon could again become part of a broader regional conflict. Air defense systems have also been placed on heightened alert, particularly following reports that a missile landed in the area.

Inside Israel, authorities have raised the level of emergency preparedness amid growing speculation that military action against Iran could take place by the end of the week. 

Emergency coordination committees have reportedly been established, public activities scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled in several areas, and bomb shelters have been opened across parts of the country, from the northern border to central and southern Israel.

The heightened security measures come as Israeli officials warn that any new confrontation with Iran could prove more severe than previous rounds of fighting.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a limited security cabinet meeting to discuss possible scenarios should war with Iran erupt. According to Israeli media reports, officials assessed that a future conflict would likely be more dangerous than the recent exchanges between the two countries.

Israeli security officials are also reportedly seeking U.S. backing to avoid a repeat of previous ceasefire arrangements, arguing that Israel should be allowed to continue military operations until it achieves its objectives, including neutralizing Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and its nuclear program.

Against the backdrop of the escalating rhetoric, Netanyahu announced that he will travel to Washington on Monday for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and to attend the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. The visit has fueled speculation in Israel that it could also be linked to ongoing strategic coordination with Washington as pressure mounts on Iran.

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Israel

Preparations

Escalation

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