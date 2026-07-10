US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
10-07-2026 | 04:59
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US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources
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US military delegation to meet Lebanese Army chief to discuss southern Lebanon measures: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI that a U.S. military delegation will meet with Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal on Friday to discuss the implementation steps for military measures in the designated model areas in southern Lebanon.

The meeting will focus on the practical procedures required to implement the agreed measures in the southern areas.

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military

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Lebanese

chief

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southern

Lebanon

measures:

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