President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity

Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed the U.S.–Iran memorandum of understanding, saying he followed “with interest” its announcement and the provisions it includes on halting military operations and escalation in the region, including Lebanon.

In a statement, Aoun said he appreciates what he described as the memorandum’s respect for Lebanon’s “specificity,” and its recognition that the country’s stability and security are an integral part of any serious effort to achieve regional stability, especially after the sacrifices and heavy burdens borne by the Lebanese recently.

He added that Lebanese citizens, particularly those in areas affected by attacks and destruction who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods, are now hoping these understandings will translate into practical steps to permanently end cycles of violence and pave the way for stability, security, recovery, and reconstruction.

Aoun also thanked all countries and parties that contributed to reaching the memorandum, and those who worked to ensure Lebanon was included in efforts to stop escalation and military operations across different fronts, in recognition of the suffering endured by the Lebanese people in recent months.
 

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

US

Iran

Memorandum

Lebanon

Deal

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages
Mneimneh to LBCI: Lebanese state continues negotiations as Hezbollah opposes monopoly over talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

President Aoun welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for inclusion of Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-24

European Commission President welcomes signs of progress toward US-Iran deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Bahrain reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, welcomes US mediation efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-20

US envoy praises President Aoun’s willingness to engage with Israel, calls for direct meetings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Mneimneh to LBCI: Lebanese state continues negotiations as Hezbollah opposes monopoly over talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanon warns displaced against rushing home after US-Iran deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

Ukraine's Zelensky says he offered to meet Putin at G7

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-23

Debl residents raise new cross sent by Italy after original was destroyed by Israeli soldier

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-22

Rocket fire from Lebanon kills one in north Israel: Emergency unit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-20

Lebanon war intensifies as Israel splits fronts, opens third front in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response

LBCI
Middle East News
12:48

Trump says Iran deal in 'a few hours,' blames Israel for delay: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Trump says US nearing Iran deal that could bring ‘peace to the region, including Lebanon’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Trump says Israel attack on Beirut 'should not have happened'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Lebanon Health Ministry: Three killed, 16 wounded in Israeli strike on Ghobeiry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More