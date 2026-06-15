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President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity
Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 05:42
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President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed the U.S.–Iran memorandum of understanding, saying he followed “with interest” its announcement and the provisions it includes on halting military operations and escalation in the region, including Lebanon.
In a statement, Aoun said he appreciates what he described as the memorandum’s respect for Lebanon’s “specificity,” and its recognition that the country’s stability and security are an integral part of any serious effort to achieve regional stability, especially after the sacrifices and heavy burdens borne by the Lebanese recently.
He added that Lebanese citizens, particularly those in areas affected by attacks and destruction who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods, are now hoping these understandings will translate into practical steps to permanently end cycles of violence and pave the way for stability, security, recovery, and reconstruction.
Aoun also thanked all countries and parties that contributed to reaching the memorandum, and those who worked to ensure Lebanon was included in efforts to stop escalation and military operations across different fronts, in recognition of the suffering endured by the Lebanese people in recent months.
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