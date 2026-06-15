Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media

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15-06-2026 | 13:36
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Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media
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Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media

Israeli media reported Monday that a tense conversation took place between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Vice President JD Vance regarding Israel’s presence in Lebanon.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, Vance urged Netanyahu to reduce the Israeli military presence in Lebanon.

Channel 13 also quoted an Israeli official as saying that Israel will not withdraw from Lebanon, but that every military operation conducted from now on will be subject to review.

Israeli officials cited by the channel expressed frustration over the U.S.-Iran agreement, saying Israel had been “sacrificed” to secure the deal between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the security establishment recommended that the political leadership pursue an agreement with the Lebanese government.

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