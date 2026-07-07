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Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation
News Bulletin Reports
07-07-2026 | 13:00
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Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Senior officers in the Israeli military's Northern Command have expressed skepticism about the implementation of the framework agreement with Lebanon concerning the establishment of two pilot zones in South Lebanon.
During a recent assessment meeting on the Lebanese front, an Israeli military official said Tel Aviv is awaiting Lebanon's response in the coming weeks regarding preparations for the Lebanese Army to assume responsibility for the two designated areas.
The official also claimed that an Israeli intelligence assessment concluded that some Lebanese Army personnel who are close to Lebanon's Shiite community would face difficulties confronting Hezbollah fighters, arguing that this could hinder implementation of the agreement.
The claim is viewed by some Israeli observers as one of several arguments Israel has raised that could delay the start of the framework's implementation. At the same time, other Israeli officials have urged the government to move forward with the agreement.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military has threatened to intensify its operations in Lebanon, claiming that it is accelerating the demolition of what it describes as Hezbollah infrastructure and military positions.
Israeli Northern Command officials also reiterated that the military is preparing for a prolonged presence in South Lebanon and continues to train for such a scenario.
Israeli military officials further claimed that nearly all buildings in villages across the western and central sectors of South Lebanon have been destroyed, while 73% of structures in the eastern sector have been demolished, resulting in the displacement of residents.
In remarks criticizing the Lebanese Army, an Israeli officer alleged that Lebanon's military leadership had pledged to U.S. and European officials following Operation Northern Arrows to clear frontline villages along the Israeli border of Hezbollah fighters and weapons.
The officer claimed that this commitment had not been fulfilled, citing what Israel says are the same obstacles preventing the Lebanese Army from implementing the framework agreement in the two pilot zones.
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