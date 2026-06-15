US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals

News Bulletin Reports
15-06-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The agreement between Iran and the United States has increased Israeli concerns over the possibility of continuing military operations in Lebanon, maintaining a security buffer zone there, and disarming Hezbollah.

Despite Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s announcement that Israel will not withdraw and will continue operations on Lebanese territory, security and military assessments suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump could pressure Tel Aviv to end the war.

Between the agreement’s reported provisions, which include ending the war in Lebanon, and Israel’s apparent inability to achieve its stated objectives, Lebanon remains at the top of Israel’s strategic agenda.

Until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu breaks his silence, attention remains focused on Washington’s position regarding all aspects of the Lebanese file.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US

Iran

Agreement

Israeli

Concerns

Lebanon

War

Security

Goals

As AI advances worldwide, Lebanon still battles daily electricity shortages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-26

Israeli Channel 14 citing Israeli source: US–Iran agreement will include Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:59

G7 leaders meet in France after US and Iran declare agreement to end war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-15

UNIFIL: Israeli army halted convoy near Naqoura, raising concerns over access and supplies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-01

Macron praises US-Iran efforts, stresses support for Lebanon and regional security plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

As AI advances worldwide, Lebanon still battles daily electricity shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-14

Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-13

Heavy shelling and evacuations mark Israeli push toward Ali al-Taher hill: here is what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-13

Lebanon rules of engagement shift under US-Iran framework, Israel guidance changes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-15

Lebanese government declares May 25 official holiday in solidarity with war-affected families

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-04

Qlayaat Airport: A runway for northern Lebanon's economic revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-23

Arzi municipality urges residents to seek safety after evacuation calls

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli defense minister says forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, warns Iran over possible response

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

President Aoun welcomes US–Iran deal, praises respect for Lebanon’s specificity

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Hezbollah official tells Reuters group has carried out no operations since US-Iran agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese Army urges residents to delay return to southern border villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli far-right minister slams US-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Hezbollah welcomes US-Iran deal, calls for safe return of displaced residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Gantz rejects limits on Israel's freedom of action in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More