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US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals
News Bulletin Reports
15-06-2026 | 13:00
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US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The agreement between Iran and the United States has increased Israeli concerns over the possibility of continuing military operations in Lebanon, maintaining a security buffer zone there, and disarming Hezbollah.
Despite Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s announcement that Israel will not withdraw and will continue operations on Lebanese territory, security and military assessments suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump could pressure Tel Aviv to end the war.
Between the agreement’s reported provisions, which include ending the war in Lebanon, and Israel’s apparent inability to achieve its stated objectives, Lebanon remains at the top of Israel’s strategic agenda.
Until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu breaks his silence, attention remains focused on Washington’s position regarding all aspects of the Lebanese file.
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