Israel says intercepts Hezbollah rockets, conducts strikes in South Lebanon

The Israeli military said Tuesday it conducted strikes in South Lebanon after intercepting rockets fired by Hezbollah against its troops in the area, despite a U.S.-Iran deal that includes the Israel-Hezbollah war.



The military said its forces intercepted several rockets fired at soldiers, following which the air force "struck and dismantled" the launcher from which some of the projectiles were fired.



The military also conducted a strike in south Lebanon after it "identified a suspicious vehicle where Israeli soldiers were operating ... to remove the threat."





AFP