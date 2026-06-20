Lebanon says war toll tops 4,000 after 83 killed Friday

Lebanon's health ministry said Saturday that Israeli attacks since March 2, when the latest Israel-Hezbollah war began, had reached 4,057 dead, including 135 health and emergency workers, and 12,121 people wounded.



The ministry also raised the toll in Israeli attacks on Friday from 47 to "a final toll of 83 martyrs and 141 wounded," most of them in south Lebanon but also in the country's east.



AFP



