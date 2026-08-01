Spanish PM letter blasts 'selfish' reaction by some EU countries to Ceuta crisis, calls for ministers to meet

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez denounced on Saturday the "selfish" attitude of some EU countries in their response to a migrant crisis at Spain's enclave of Ceuta, demanding ministerial-level talks.



"In the current international context, the European Union cannot afford this kind of selfish, polarising and unlawful reaction," he wrote in a letter addressed to the heads of the bloc, seen by AFP, which also called for a meeting of its 27 members' interior ministers.



AFP