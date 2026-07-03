Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2

Lebanon News
03-07-2026 | 11:30
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Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2
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Lebanon says casualties surpass 4,000 since March 2

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that 4,301 people were killed and 12,199 were injured between March 2 and July 3.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ministry of Public Health

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