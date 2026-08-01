On World Lung Cancer Day, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and AstraZeneca launch lung cancer awareness campaign

Lebanon News
01-08-2026 | 06:02
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On World Lung Cancer Day, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and AstraZeneca launch lung cancer awareness campaign
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On World Lung Cancer Day, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and AstraZeneca launch lung cancer awareness campaign

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, in partnership with AstraZeneca, launched a national campaign on World Lung Cancer Day to promote lung cancer prevention and early detection.

The campaign, held under the slogan “Quit Smoking, Choose Safety, Detect Early Before It’s Too Late,” aims to raise awareness of lung cancer risk factors and encourage prevention and early diagnosis across Lebanon.

The initiative is part of a strategic partnership between the ministry and AstraZeneca under a memorandum of understanding focused on lung cancer prevention, awareness and early detection. It also supports the objectives of Lebanon’s National Cancer Control Plan for 2023-2028.

AstraZeneca Lebanon General Manager Agnar Abou Jaoude said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to supporting national health priorities and reducing the burden of lung cancer through prevention and early detection.

The campaign launch included a 3D projection onto the Ministry of Public Health building, depicting the progression of the lungs from healthy conditions to the harmful effects of smoking.

Health Minister Rakan Nassereldine said lung cancer remains one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide, stressing that prevention is the most effective way to combat the disease.

He called for reducing smoking in all its forms, increasing public awareness and encouraging people at higher risk to undergo appropriate medical examinations.

Nassereldine also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to expanding public awareness efforts and access to early detection services in cooperation with public and private-sector partners.

The ministry said smoking — including conventional cigarettes, e-cigarettes and hookah — remains the leading cause of lung cancer, while secondhand smoke also poses significant health risks.

It urged people to quit smoking, adopt healthier lifestyles and seek medical examinations when appropriate, stressing that early detection can improve treatment outcomes and survival rates.
 

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