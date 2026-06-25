Rubio praises progress in Israel-Lebanon talks

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25-06-2026 | 08:03
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Rubio praises progress in Israel-Lebanon talks
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Rubio praises progress in Israel-Lebanon talks

Israel and Lebanon are making good progress in their talks in the United States and are close to making a "commitment of intent," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

"I think we are very close in our hopes of getting a commitment of intent between the two countries," he told reporters during a visit to Bahrain.

AFP

Lebanon News

World News

Israel

Lebanon

United States

Marco Rubio

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