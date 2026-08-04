News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First day of seventh round of Lebanon-Israel talks concludes in Rome
Lebanon News
04-08-2026 | 11:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
First day of seventh round of Lebanon-Israel talks concludes in Rome
The first day of the seventh round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations, held under U.S. sponsorship in Rome, has concluded.
Lebanon News
seventh
round
Lebanon-Israel
talks
concludes
Next
Baabda sources to LBCI: Lebanon presents proposal on land border during first day of Rome 2 talks
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks enter seventh round with key issues still under discussion
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beirut blast, six years later: Will justice finally move forward?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beirut blast, six years later: Will justice finally move forward?
0
Lebanon News
12:11
Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms
Lebanon News
12:11
Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Samy Gemayel: Justice for Beirut Port blast victims must run its course
Lebanon News
11:46
Samy Gemayel: Justice for Beirut Port blast victims must run its course
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beirut blast, six years later: Will justice finally move forward?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beirut blast, six years later: Will justice finally move forward?
0
Lebanon News
12:11
Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms
Lebanon News
12:11
Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Samy Gemayel: Justice for Beirut Port blast victims must run its course
Lebanon News
11:46
Samy Gemayel: Justice for Beirut Port blast victims must run its course
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
0
Lebanon News
12:11
Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms
Lebanon News
12:11
Six years after Beirut blast, port officials renew calls for justice and safety reforms
0
Middle East News
2026-01-17
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
Middle East News
2026-01-17
US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-30
PM Salam congratulates Iraq’s PM-designate, stresses strengthening bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2026-04-30
PM Salam congratulates Iraq’s PM-designate, stresses strengthening bilateral ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:07
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem calls on Lebanon to stop "free concessions"
Lebanon News
04:07
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem calls on Lebanon to stop "free concessions"
2
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation presses for ceasefire renewal, Israeli border shift reported in Rome talks
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation presses for ceasefire renewal, Israeli border shift reported in Rome talks
3
Lebanon News
07:33
Lebanese PM Salam says those who took Lebanon to war gave Israel its greatest advantage
Lebanon News
07:33
Lebanese PM Salam says those who took Lebanon to war gave Israel its greatest advantage
4
Lebanon News
02:56
LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation to hold separate meeting with US officials during Rome talks
Lebanon News
02:56
LBCI sources: Lebanese delegation to hold separate meeting with US officials during Rome talks
5
Middle East News
08:10
US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday
Middle East News
08:10
US Treasury Secretary says chance of Hormuz deal with Iran by Wednesday
6
Lebanon News
11:04
First day of seventh round of Lebanon-Israel talks concludes in Rome
Lebanon News
11:04
First day of seventh round of Lebanon-Israel talks concludes in Rome
7
Lebanon News
11:37
Baabda sources to LBCI: Lebanon presents proposal on land border during first day of Rome 2 talks
Lebanon News
11:37
Baabda sources to LBCI: Lebanon presents proposal on land border during first day of Rome 2 talks
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More