Israel, Lebanon deny that Israel has withdrawn from part of southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
25-06-2026 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel, Lebanon deny that Israel has withdrawn from part of southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel, Lebanon deny that Israel has withdrawn from part of southern Lebanon

Senior Israeli and Lebanese officials denied on Thursday that there had been any Israeli withdrawal from occupied southern Lebanon, after a U.S. official ‌said Israel had pulled some of its troops back in a good faith gesture toward Lebanon's government.

Israel and Lebanon have been discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for Israeli forces to transfer some of the Lebanese territory invaded in their war with Hezbollah to Lebanon's military, in a possible step toward restoring Lebanese control of ⁠occupied territory.

The "pilot zone" proposal has been part of the latest round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington, which have gone on even as they appear to be eclipsed by Iran's move to make Lebanon central to its own talks with the United States.

A U.S. State Department official said the pilot zone process was aimed at ensuring the complete and verifiable destruction of Hezbollah's weapons and infrastructure and the dismantlement of non-state armed groups.

"Israel has already taken a concrete step by pulling back from a part of its ‌buffer ⁠zone. This is a significant demonstration of good faith toward Lebanon’s legitimate government," the State Department official said.

"The (Lebanese Armed Forces) should now move in and verifiably clear out weapons and infrastructure. This model will be repeated across South Lebanon, enabling the safe return of displaced ⁠families, reconstruction of the south, and the restoration of full Lebanese sovereignty," the official added.

A senior Israeli defence official told Reuters that Israel's policy was clear and that the military would not ⁠be withdrawing from its so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon.

Asked about the State Department official's comments, a senior Lebanese military official said developments on the ground in recent days "show ⁠the opposite of a pullback."

The official said Israeli forces had been enforcing their buffer zone against anyone approaching it, including Lebanese army troops.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanese Army

United States

LBCI Next
Rubio praises progress in Israel-Lebanon talks
Lebanon cancels official baccalaureate exams, adopts school grades
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-24

Israel, Lebanon discuss US-backed proposal for transfer of some southern territory to Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-15

Israel army urges civilians in southern Lebanon to move north of Zahrani River

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-12

Israel intensifies operations in southern Lebanon ahead of planned Washington talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-18

Israel adjusts deployment in South Lebanon ahead of US-backed talks with Lebanon: The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Lebanese delegation arrives at US State Department for third day of fifth round of talks with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Rubio praises progress in Israel-Lebanon talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon cancels official baccalaureate exams, adopts school grades

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

Lebanon says expatriates in Venezuela safe after earthquake

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-16

Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-22

Lebanon’s President Aoun offers condolences to Qatar over Barzan plant explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Strike hits South Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli army warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israel military says striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli optimism fades as Washington talks with Lebanon face new hurdles

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Presidential sources to LBCI: Lebanon not concerned with any proposal to vet the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

US proposal to vet Lebanese army units rejected during Washington talks, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Israel army says struck suspected Hezbollah members in Lebanon 'security zone'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon cancels official baccalaureate exams, adopts school grades

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Lebanese military source to LBCI: Negotiations should be judged by results, not photo opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Rubio links Israel’s presence in Lebanon to Hezbollah attacks, points to ongoing talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanese deputy PM dismisses prospect of Syrian involvement in Hezbollah file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More