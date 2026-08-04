Baabda sources to LBCI: Lebanon presents proposal on land border during first day of Rome 2 talks

Lebanon News
04-08-2026 | 11:37
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Baabda sources to LBCI: Lebanon presents proposal on land border during first day of Rome 2 talks
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Baabda sources to LBCI: Lebanon presents proposal on land border during first day of Rome 2 talks

Baabda sources told LBCI that two separate meetings were held Tuesday afternoon on the first day of the second round of Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome.

The first meeting was political and focused on the land border, with discussions set to continue on Wednesday. 

The second meeting was military and addressed the verification mechanism and the role of the third party.

The sources said there has been no response yet from the senior Israeli political leadership in Tel Aviv regarding a commitment to a ceasefire and a halt to demolitions.

Lebanon presented its proposal regarding the demarcation and confirmation of the land border, with discussions set to continue tomorrow, the sources added.

The second day of negotiations will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Beirut time.

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