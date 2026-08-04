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LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks enter seventh round with key issues still under discussion
Lebanon News
04-08-2026 | 09:27
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LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks enter seventh round with key issues still under discussion
The first day of the seventh round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations is still underway, according to LBCI sources, who described the atmosphere as tense and sensitive.
The talks are continuing to address key issues, foremost among them the proposed trial areas, the cessation of hostilities, the demolition of tunnels and demolition operations.
Lebanon News
sources:
Lebanese-Israeli
talks
enter
seventh
round
issues
still
under
discussion
Next
First day of seventh round of Lebanon-Israel talks concludes in Rome
Lebanese PM Salam says those who took Lebanon to war gave Israel its greatest advantage
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