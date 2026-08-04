LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks enter seventh round with key issues still under discussion

Lebanon News
04-08-2026 | 09:27
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LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks enter seventh round with key issues still under discussion
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LBCI sources: Lebanese-Israeli talks enter seventh round with key issues still under discussion

The first day of the seventh round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations is still underway, according to LBCI sources, who described the atmosphere as tense and sensitive.

The talks are continuing to address key issues, foremost among them the proposed trial areas, the cessation of hostilities, the demolition of tunnels and demolition operations.

Lebanon News

sources:

Lebanese-Israeli

talks

enter

seventh

round

issues

still

under

discussion

LBCI Next
First day of seventh round of Lebanon-Israel talks concludes in Rome
Lebanese PM Salam says those who took Lebanon to war gave Israel its greatest advantage
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