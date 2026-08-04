EU 'passed' test of border security with Ceuta incident: Migration chief

The EU's migration chief said Tuesday the bloc successfully met a "test" of its border security and "resilience to disinformation" in the handling of a migrant rush into Spain's North African territory of Ceuta.



"These past few days were a test of our European resilience, a test of the security of our external borders," Commissioner Magnus Brunner told reporters following talks with the bloc's interior ministers. "Europe, I think, has definitely passed this test."



AFP