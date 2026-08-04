EU 'passed' test of border security with Ceuta incident: Migration chief

World News
04-08-2026 | 08:43
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EU &#39;passed&#39; test of border security with Ceuta incident: Migration chief
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EU 'passed' test of border security with Ceuta incident: Migration chief

The EU's migration chief said Tuesday the bloc successfully met a "test" of its border security and "resilience to disinformation" in the handling of a migrant rush into Spain's North African territory of Ceuta.

"These past few days were a test of our European resilience, a test of the security of our external borders," Commissioner Magnus Brunner told reporters following talks with the bloc's interior ministers. "Europe, I think, has definitely passed this test."

AFP

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'passed'

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