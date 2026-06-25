France, Italy want to set up multinational coalition to succeed UNIFIL in Lebanon: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Thursday that France and Italy want to establish a multinational coalition following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission in December, with the aim of strengthening Lebanon’s sovereignty.



Speaking after talks with Meloni in the French Riviera city of Antibes, Macron said, “We want to launch a coalition on a post-UNIFIL framework, of course in coordination with the European Union and the United Nations, to strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty and armed forces and prevent its territory from becoming a platform for regional escalation.”



Meloni said that “Italy and France can certainly make a difference,” adding that it is essential to ensure an international presence that would prevent what she described as a highly dangerous security vacuum.



AFP