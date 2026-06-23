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France's Macron, Lebanon's Aoun discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements and ceasefire
Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 07:17
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France's Macron, Lebanon's Aoun discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements and ceasefire
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss developments in Lebanon and the broader region following the outcome of recent U.S.-Iran negotiations held in Switzerland, the Lebanese presidency said.
The two leaders reviewed the situation in South Lebanon following the announcement of a ceasefire and discussed possible next steps aimed at consolidating stability in the area.
Aoun and Macron also addressed the results of the G7 summit held last week in the French city of Évian. During the conversation, Aoun thanked Macron for the position adopted by the summit regarding Lebanon.
The discussion also focused on the future of international involvement in South Lebanon after the anticipated end of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). According to the presidency, several European countries have expressed interest in maintaining a presence in the international operations area, a proposal supported by Lebanon.
Macron said he would hold consultations with several countries to determine their positions on the matter, particularly as the timeline for UNIFIL's withdrawal is set to begin at the start of 2027. Both sides stressed the need to establish an appropriate framework for any future international participation.
The two presidents also reviewed Lebanese-Syrian relations and ongoing coordination between the neighboring countries. Aoun welcomed recent remarks by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who affirmed Syria's respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
According to the Lebanese presidency, Aoun praised al-Sharaa's statement that Syria has no intention of intervening militarily in Lebanon and that any Syrian role would be conducted exclusively through the Lebanese state rather than through other actors. The Syrian president also emphasized his country's desire to support Lebanon's stability and strengthen its official institutions.
Aoun and Macron agreed to remain in close contact to follow developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reinforcing the ceasefire in Lebanon and extending state authority across all Lebanese territory.
The Lebanese president concluded the call by thanking his French counterpart for France's continued support and attention to Lebanon across various sectors.
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