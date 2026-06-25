Israel studies partial withdrawal plan from southern Lebanon while maintaining positions along Yellow Line

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel has denied a U.S. official’s claim that its military has begun withdrawing from Lebanon. At the same time, however, Israeli security and military institutions are reportedly studying a plan for a partial withdrawal.



A military official said the plan could begin to be implemented within days, subject to conditions set by Israel, including:



* Limiting the withdrawal to specific areas outside the Yellow Line, particularly in locations south of it, on the grounds that such a move would not expose northern Israeli communities to rocket or drone attacks by Hezbollah.

* Having the U.S. military train and prepare the Lebanese Army while ensuring that its personnel are loyal to the military institution and not affiliated with Hezbollah.



The proposed withdrawal plan would therefore maintain Israel’s presence along the Yellow Line and establish a buffer zone in that area.



Under the plan, withdrawal from certain locations would take place in stages, moving from one area to another only after ensuring that the Lebanese Army has established control.



Meanwhile, a political official told Israel’s Channel 13 that the military had received instructions over the past two weeks to expand its presence in southern Lebanon, creating leverage to be used in the ongoing negotiations in Washington.



On the ground, the Israeli military continues to carry out what it describes as targeted operations in Lebanon.



According to the commander of the Givati Brigade, military directives remain focused on pursuing Hezbollah operatives and conducting operations aimed at preventing any potential threats, despite the ceasefire.