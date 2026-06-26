Israeli drone drops warning leaflets over Mansouri in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
26-06-2026 | 07:18
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Israeli drone drops warning leaflets over Mansouri in South Lebanon
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Israeli drone drops warning leaflets over Mansouri in South Lebanon

An Israeli drone dropped warning leaflets on Friday over the town of Mansouri, south of Tyre, cautioning residents that the area is under threat.

The leaflets carried the message: "Threatened area—Stay away!"

Lebanon News

Israeli

Drone

Warning

Leaflets

Mansouri

South Lebanon

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