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President Aoun welcomes Franco-Italian initiative on post-UNIFIL security framework
Lebanon News
26-06-2026 | 04:14
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President Aoun welcomes Franco-Italian initiative on post-UNIFIL security framework
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed a joint initiative announced by French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aimed at building an international coalition to support a post-United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) security mechanism.
Aoun described the initiative as "a sincere expression of the international community's commitment to supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and stability," adding that it also reflects genuine recognition of the role played by the Lebanese Armed Forces in maintaining security and extending state authority across the country's territory, particularly along the southern border.
The president also praised the joint French-Italian emphasis on preventing a dangerous security vacuum following the end of UNIFIL's mission, saying the approach aligns with Lebanon's longstanding position that the Lebanese Army is the sole legitimate guarantor of security and sovereignty in South Lebanon.
Aoun stressed that Lebanon welcomes any international framework that strengthens the capabilities of its armed forces, preserves the country's territorial integrity, and prevents Lebanese territory from becoming a stage for regional escalation or geopolitical rivalries.
He reaffirmed Lebanon's readiness to coordinate with its international partners in a manner that serves the interests of the Lebanese people and reinforces stability across the region.
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