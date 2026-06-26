Lebanon welcomes US-Gulf statement backing negotiations with Israel and state monopoly on arms

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry welcomed the joint statement issued following the ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States on developments in the region.



In a statement, the ministry highly praised the sections related to Lebanon, particularly the statement's welcome of the ongoing U.S.-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Israel and its emphasis on preserving the negotiation process and not linking it to other conflicts.



The ministry also welcomed the statement's assertion that full Lebanese sovereignty cannot be achieved while non-state armed groups retain military capabilities, as well as its call for the complete disarmament of all such groups and for the Lebanese state to have the sole monopoly on the use of force.