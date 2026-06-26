Lebanon’s ambassador to Venezuela tells LBCI: no Lebanese casualties so far after earthquakes, hotline activated for assistance

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26-06-2026 | 11:02
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Lebanon’s ambassador to Venezuela tells LBCI: no Lebanese casualties so far after earthquakes, hotline activated for assistance
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Lebanon’s ambassador to Venezuela tells LBCI: no Lebanese casualties so far after earthquakes, hotline activated for assistance

Lebanon’s ambassador to Venezuela, Nisrine Boukaram, told LBCI that the Lebanese Embassy has not, so far, received any reports of Lebanese casualties or fatalities as a result of the two earthquakes.

She said three Lebanese nationals were initially reported missing, but two of them were later found. Contact, however, remains lost with one Lebanese citizen living in the La Guaira area, near the airport, which suffered significant damage. 

She added that the disruption of telecommunications and internet services in the region is making it difficult to locate him.

Boukaram said the Lebanese Embassy is continuously reviewing lists issued by Venezuelan authorities to verify whether any Lebanese nationals are among the victims or injured, in order to inform their families if necessary.

She added that immediately after the earthquakes, the embassy began contacting officials at Lebanese and Arab churches and mosques, as well as local representatives frequented by members of the Lebanese community, to determine their whereabouts and ensure their safety.

Lebanese nationals whose homes or buildings were damaged by structural cracks have been barred from returning, and many have moved in with relatives or acquaintances.

Boukaram urged members of the community who require assistance or have information about missing persons to contact the Lebanese Embassy via its hotline at +58 422 2477777.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Venezuela

Nisrine Boukaram

Earthquakes

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