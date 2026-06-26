Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

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26-06-2026 | 13:56
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Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
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Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

Lebanon and Israel have signed a trilateral framework agreement following talks held in Washington, in the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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