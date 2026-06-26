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Lebanese Embassy in Washington: trilateral framework agreement marks ‘milestone’ in restoring stability and sovereignty
Lebanon News
26-06-2026 | 15:27
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Lebanese Embassy in Washington: trilateral framework agreement marks ‘milestone’ in restoring stability and sovereignty
The Lebanese Embassy in Washington announced that a trilateral framework agreement between Lebanon, the United States, and Israel was signed on Friday in the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marking “a significant milestone in diplomatic efforts to restore security, stability, and prosperity to Lebanon.”
The framework, according to the embassy statement, “provides for the implementation of two pilot areas involving Israeli withdrawal, deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces, and the disarmament of non-state armed groups.”
“These initial measures constitute the first step toward a gradual and comprehensive withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, in full respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” it added.
The embassy also noted that under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and the coordinated efforts of Lebanese institutions, “Lebanon has charted a sovereign path guided by dialogue instead of war.”
“This achievement marks an important step toward restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, securing a permanent cessation of hostilities, enabling displaced citizens to return to their homes, and allowing all Lebanese to live in peace, security, and prosperity,” the embassy further noted.
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