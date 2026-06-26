Hezbollah chief Qassem says Lebanese government "cannot stand against its own people"

Lebanon News
26-06-2026 | 03:47
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Hezbollah chief Qassem says Lebanese government &quot;cannot stand against its own people&quot;
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Hezbollah chief Qassem says Lebanese government "cannot stand against its own people"

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem reaffirmed the group's alliance with Iran, thanking Tehran for its support and insisting that the partnership remains essential to "Lebanon's resistance against Israel."

"We thank Iran and will remain by your side. We want you to stand with us, and we want to remain united because it has become clear that Iran's strength, together with the strength of the resistance fighters on the ground, can break Israel's power and force its complete withdrawal from our land," Qassem said.

He also rejected any prospect of normalization with Israel, saying there would be "no normalization, no end to the state of hostility, no gains for Israel, and no Israeli presence, even partially, on our land." He added that Hezbollah's resistance would continue, describing it as "the foundation of Lebanon's independence."

Addressing the Lebanese authorities, Qassem urged them to reconsider their political approach, saying the government "cannot stand against its own people" and should seek a unified political stance in confronting Israel.

He also called on Lebanese officials to resist pressure from Arab and foreign countries to normalize relations with Israel, urging them instead to cooperate with countries that, in his words, help Lebanon restore its sovereignty and rebuild the country through tangible support.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Chief

Naim Qassem

Lebanese

Government

Israel

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