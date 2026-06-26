Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks

News Bulletin Reports
26-06-2026 | 13:10
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Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks
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Israel insists on Hezbollah conditions as divisions emerge in Washington talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

The policy of responding to Hezbollah, the army's freedom of action in Lebanon, and the future of the group are all Israeli conditions obstructing the negotiations in Washington.

Israel, which proposed pilot zones, insists that security responsibility in those areas not be transferred to the Lebanese army until Lebanese soldiers undergo a vetting process conducted by the United States to ensure they have no ties to Hezbollah.

These conditions have created major gaps between the two sides.

Lebanon is insisting on establishing a timetable for Israel's withdrawal from the areas it occupies, while Israel is demanding that any arrangement include Hezbollah's disarmament.

The disagreements in Washington were also reflected in a meeting of Israel's security cabinet in Tel Aviv, which lasted until after midnight Friday and was marked by shouting and exchanges of accusations between the political leadership and military command.

Ministers called for a stronger response against Hezbollah, saying the group has regained its capabilities. Israeli Minister Orit Strook presented information that she said supported this assessment.

When Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir responded by holding the political leadership responsible for the decision to agree to a ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened, saying the political leadership does not restrict any soldier from responding to any immediate threat, a position that U.S. officials understand.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would keep forces in Lebanon to monitor implementation on the ground, all while direct negotiations with Lebanon continue in Washington.

Amid disagreements in Israel and Washington over how to deal with the Lebanese front and the ceasefire, Netanyahu has succeeded in boosting his party's popularity in opinion polls, according to pollsters, following his threats not to withdraw from Lebanon.

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