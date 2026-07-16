Israel tells Pentagon chief will keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'

Middle East News
16-07-2026 | 03:19
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Israel tells Pentagon chief will keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza &#39;security zones&#39;
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Israel tells Pentagon chief will keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz told his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth early Thursday that Israel is determined to keep its forces in "security zones" it has carved out inside Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Katz's office said the two men spoke overnight and the minister "emphasised Israel's determination to remain in the security zones in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon in order to protect Israel's borders and the communities near the border from the threats posed by jihadist forces".

AFP
 

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