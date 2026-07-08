Lebanon heads into a busy July of diplomacy with a Trump meeting and Rome talks with Israel

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon is set to take center stage in international diplomatic efforts this July, with key meetings scheduled in Washington and Rome focusing on security, sovereignty and relations with Israel.



The most prominent event will take place in Washington on July 21, when Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to visit the United States for official talks with President Donald Trump.



According to the Lebanese Embassy in Washington, discussions will focus heavily on regional security, particularly developments related to Lebanon-Israel relations, as well as continued U.S. support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability.



The summit will mark the first face-to-face meeting between Aoun and Trump following two phone calls between the two leaders. The first took place shortly after the launch of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, while the second occurred on June 27, when Trump congratulated Aoun on the signing of the framework agreement.



Ahead of the Washington meeting, Aoun discussed with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam the need to consolidate the ceasefire and begin the Israeli withdrawal from the pilot zones in South Lebanon. Aoun said he expects the summit to bring positive developments for Lebanon, reiterating that the negotiations, which have received support from a broad segment of Lebanese society, including the Shiite community, helped curb the escalation of the war.



Before the Washington summit, Lebanon and Israel are expected to resume direct talks, this time in Rome rather than the U.S. capital.



The next round of negotiations is scheduled for July 15 and 16, with Lebanon represented by Ambassador Simon Karam and Ambassador Nada Moawad. The composition of the delegation is expected to give the talks a political rather than military character, as discussions continue over unresolved issues between the two countries.



The official invitation has not yet reached Beirut, but coordination is underway through the Lebanese Embassy in Washington. According to AFP, Lebanon has conditioned its participation in the Rome talks on Israel’s withdrawal from two pilot zones in South Lebanon.



Italy has welcomed hosting the negotiations and expressed readiness to support dialogue aimed at achieving peace. The choice of Rome has raised questions, particularly over why the talks were moved away from Washington.



Diplomatic sources said holding negotiations in Washington had become logistically difficult for both delegations due to the long travel distances. Israel had reportedly proposed Cyprus as an alternative venue, while Washington suggested Rome because its embassy there is equipped with the necessary facilities to host the discussions.



Italy was also viewed as an acceptable venue by all parties, given its role as a key contributor to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



However, the move to Rome does not indicate any reduction in the U.S. role, as Washington will remain present and continue serving as the main sponsor of the negotiations.